Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $85.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $103,801,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

