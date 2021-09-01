Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 198,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.