Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

PLAN stock traded up $7.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 162,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

