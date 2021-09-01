Anaplan’s (PLAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s current price.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

PLAN stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $240,575,000. Meritech Capital Associates IV L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $210,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 349.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

