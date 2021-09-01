Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 395,776 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,752,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,367,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

