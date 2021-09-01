Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

