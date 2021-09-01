ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25,876.58

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 81.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $25,876.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002511 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00135957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00160835 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

