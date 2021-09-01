ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.34. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.51. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
