ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.34. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.51. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.75.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

