ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.07. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.51. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.