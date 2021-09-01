ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to Issue Dividend of $3.44

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 3.439 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35.
Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $511.00 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $236.00 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $560.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.87.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
