ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to Issue Dividend of $3.44

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 3.439 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35.

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $511.00 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $236.00 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $560.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.87.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.