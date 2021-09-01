Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $375.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.84. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

