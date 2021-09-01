Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $4.67 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $87.05 million and $8.47 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00009559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00066894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00137125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00160574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.86 or 0.07587071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.96 or 0.99845294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01004093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

