Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,525,000 after buying an additional 109,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of AON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 104,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $288.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.55.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

