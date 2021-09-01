ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Cap of $249.34 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $249.34 million and $10.88 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.65 or 0.00009765 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00136313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00161883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.43 or 0.07331201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.79 or 0.99943559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.30 or 0.01007572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 54,027,080 coins and its circulating supply is 53,676,383 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.