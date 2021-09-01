Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 336,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70,648 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

