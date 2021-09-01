Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
NYSE:APLE opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 336,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70,648 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
