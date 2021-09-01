Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 489,011 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $340,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

