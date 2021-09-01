Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,136 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in Apple by 452.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 37,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 85,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $153.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

