Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

