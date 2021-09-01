Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 44.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 427,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,900,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,428. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

