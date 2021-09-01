Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $7.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.08.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

