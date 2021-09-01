ARAW (ARAW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,313.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $24,113.92 and $1,313.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00813691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049026 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars.

