ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00158769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.71 or 0.07642745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,626.96 or 1.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.19 or 0.00995841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.