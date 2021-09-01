Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.77 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

