Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

EXP opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $8,951,689 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

