Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

