Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,763,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Vontier by 34.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.