Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

