Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,295.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.