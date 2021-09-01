Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

MRTX stock opened at $169.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.60 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

