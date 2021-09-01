Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.