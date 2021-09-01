Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

