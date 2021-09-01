Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 16.2% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

