Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,844,000 after buying an additional 1,289,792 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,436,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

MGP opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.