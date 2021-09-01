Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.