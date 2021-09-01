Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,234 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

