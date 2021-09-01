Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,054 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

