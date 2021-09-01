Arizona State Retirement System Sells 824 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $34,503,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $17,594,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $14,715,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $149.01.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

