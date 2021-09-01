Arizona State Retirement System Sells 926 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.02.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

