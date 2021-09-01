Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

