Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after buying an additional 668,420 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1,396.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 350,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

