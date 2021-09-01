Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Chemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 146.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

