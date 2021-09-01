Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $368,639.92

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $368,639.92 and approximately $1,400.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,416.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.02 or 0.07612862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.33 or 0.01340292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00367918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00136735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.00613977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00365260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00347611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,549,375 coins and its circulating supply is 10,504,832 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.