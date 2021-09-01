Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

