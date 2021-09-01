Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 94,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

