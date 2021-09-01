Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $93-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.68 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASAN traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. 2,050,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,194. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.93.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

