Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,778.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,778 ($75.49) and last traded at GBX 5,738 ($74.97), with a volume of 54843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,690 ($74.34).

AHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,520.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,924.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.73 billion and a PE ratio of 36.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

