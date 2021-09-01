Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $321.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.58.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

