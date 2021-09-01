Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,120,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.66. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

