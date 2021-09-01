ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
ASAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
