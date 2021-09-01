ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ASAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

