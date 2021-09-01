Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $12.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,921.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,692.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,411.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,929.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

